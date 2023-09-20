Two more waves in the jet stream flow heading our way! First wave arrives late Thursday into Friday and another Saturday Night and Sunday. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals all the way through the weekend. The heaviest rain in Eastern OK with lesser amounts west OK. Flash Flood Watches up for Eastern Oklahoma! Stay tuned as this pattern evolves!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now