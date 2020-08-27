Laura moves east of Oklahoma, bringing showers and storms to our state Thursday

After devastating parts of the Gulf coast, the remnants of Laura continue spiraling through Arkansas, swinging moisture and isolated storms into Oklahoma.

Thursday, expect isolated storms through the afternoon. Some of the storms may have heavy rainfall. Highs will be around 90.

Sunny skies return Friday with very warm and muggy conditions. Heat index values may approach dangerous limits in the afternoon.

After a dry Friday, rain chances return for the weekend and last into early next week with some cooler weather down the road.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett.