Mother Nature is dishing out a TRICK this Halloween with a reinforcing cold shot of air. Strong north winds will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day, under sunny skies. Highs will only climb to the mid 40s, nearly 20 degrees below average! Trick or Treaters need to layer under your costumes with wind chills dipping to the upper 20s this evening. Winds will decrease overnight and a HARD FREEZE is likely statewide with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

A south wind returns Wednesday, marking the start of a gradual warming trend. Highs will only climb to the low 50s with a light south wind. Winds and temperatures will gradually increase through the rest of the week with highs in the 70s this weekend! The weather will be nice for Bedlam. Our next front arrives early next week, bringing a slight cool down and little to no rain. We will stay dry through next week.