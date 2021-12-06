Lets take a look at the long range forecast for Oklahoma.

Lets take a look at the long range forecast. The over all jet stream pattern continues with long wave upper level trough out west, ridge over OK and trough to the east. So it’s a mild and dry forecast for OK thru next week! Occasional cold fronts but not long lasting. Obviously, this can change! But right now the over all pattern looking mild and dry. Please keep checking back for weather updates as we approach the Holiday Season as we all know how quickly Oklahoma weather can do a 100% turnaround! #okwx