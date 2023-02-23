Thursday will be sunny and cold with slowly decreasing winds. Highs will only climb to the 30s and 40s – 30 to 40 degrees colder than yesterday! Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Clouds increase Friday with areas of drizzle. Freezing drizzle is possible for portions of western and northern Oklahoma Friday mid-morning through early afternoon. Light, cold showers will move across the state Saturday. Isolated showers continue Sunday.

Showers and storms will sweep across the state Sunday night. Severe weather is possible with all hazards – including large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Another system arrives Thursday and Friday.