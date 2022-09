As of Saturday, northern parts of the state have already begun to enjoy nice Fall temperatures, and as a front continues south, more of the state will cool down.

Look for a few spotty showers into central Oklahoma Saturday night into early Sunday.

Track the rain here.

The activity will dissipate early Sunday giving way to some good sunshine and great temps in the upper 70s.

Sunday night into Monday will be very cool with lows in the low to middle 50s. Some 40s may be found north!

