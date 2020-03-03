Light Rain in Southern Oklahoma Through Wednesday Night

We will have super weather for Super Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and mild highs in the mid to upper 60s.  Isolated showers are possible in southern Oklahoma tonight through Wednesday night. Most of the rain will be light with low rain totals. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 40s under cloudy skies. Highs Wednesday will climb to the low 60s.

Sunshine returns Thursday and highs will jump to the mid 60s this weekend. Our next big rain chance is late Sunday through early Monday. Stay tuned for the latest!

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 65° 43°

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 44°

Thursday

70° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 40°

Friday

62° / 42°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 42°

Saturday

67° / 46°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 46°

Sunday

68° / 44°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 40% 68° 44°

Monday

70° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 70° 46°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
64°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

