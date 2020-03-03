Light Rain in Southern Oklahoma Through Wednesday Night

We will have super weather for Super Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and mild highs in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated showers are possible in southern Oklahoma tonight through Wednesday night. Most of the rain will be light with low rain totals. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 40s under cloudy skies. Highs Wednesday will climb to the low 60s.

Sunshine returns Thursday and highs will jump to the mid 60s this weekend. Our next big rain chance is late Sunday through early Monday. Stay tuned for the latest!