Light Rain South Wednesday, Sunshine Returns Thursday

A storm system will slowly move east across Texas Wednesday, bringing light showers to southern Oklahoma and cloudy skies across the rest of the state. Some sunshine is possible later this afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid 60s with a light northeasterly wind. Skies clear overnight and Thursday will be sunny and mild.

This weekend will be windy and mild with highs in the mid 60s. Our next big system arrives late Sunday with showers and storms likely through early Monday. Stay tuned for the latest!