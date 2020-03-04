Breaking News
Light Rain South Wednesday, Sunshine Returns Thursday

Weather

Late Day Clearing

Late Day Clearing

A storm system will slowly move east across Texas Wednesday, bringing light showers to southern Oklahoma and cloudy skies across the rest of the state. Some sunshine is possible later this afternoon.  Highs will climb to the mid 60s with a light northeasterly wind. Skies clear overnight and Thursday will be sunny and mild.

This weekend will be windy and mild with highs in the mid 60s. Our next big system arrives late Sunday with showers and storms likely through early Monday. Stay tuned for the latest!

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 44°

Thursday

70° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 40°

Friday

62° / 42°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 42°

Saturday

67° / 46°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 46°

Sunday

68° / 44°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 40% 68° 44°

Monday

72° / 42°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 72° 42°

Tuesday

66° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 66° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

5 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

6 AM
Clear
0%
39°

39°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

