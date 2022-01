An area of low pressure to our east will continue bringing gusty winds and flurries Saturday. Expect wind chills to remain in the teens to single digits. As far as snow, any accumulations will be very light with the high winds blowing roads clear.

Temps will fall to the teens and single digits tonight.

Look for winds to subside with sunny skies Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Warmer temps will be here early next week with another cooldown Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett