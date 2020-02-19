Live Now
Light Snow Northwest Early Thursday

Forecast Snow Totals

Forecast Snow Totals: Up to an inch of snow will be possible in the panhandle through Thursday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and cool in the upper 40s. Winds will be lighter today out of the east at 10 mph.  Drizzle is possible in northern Oklahoma by late afternoon.  Snow will develop in the panhandle overnight and spread into northwestern Oklahoma by early Thursday. Up to 1″ will be possible for the panhandle but most locations will only see a dusting. Light snow or flurries will be possible for north central and west central Oklahoma.  OKC will have a low chance of sprinkles or a few flurries. Highs Thursday will only climb to the upper 30s to lower 40s with clearing skies.

Lows will plummet to the low 20s Friday morning! Temperatures will rebound to the 50s this weekend with rain likely Saturday night through Sunday. Areas of heavy rain will be possible with rumbles of thunder. Stay tuned for the latest!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

47° / 32°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 47° 32°

Thursday

41° / 32°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 30% 41° 32°

Friday

45° / 25°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 45° 25°

Saturday

52° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 52° 36°

Sunday

56° / 41°
Light rain
Light rain 60% 56° 41°

Monday

54° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 54° 36°

Tuesday

52° / 38°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 52° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

37°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

40°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

44°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

38°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

