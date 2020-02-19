Light Snow Northwest Early Thursday

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and cool in the upper 40s. Winds will be lighter today out of the east at 10 mph. Drizzle is possible in northern Oklahoma by late afternoon. Snow will develop in the panhandle overnight and spread into northwestern Oklahoma by early Thursday. Up to 1″ will be possible for the panhandle but most locations will only see a dusting. Light snow or flurries will be possible for north central and west central Oklahoma. OKC will have a low chance of sprinkles or a few flurries. Highs Thursday will only climb to the upper 30s to lower 40s with clearing skies.

Lows will plummet to the low 20s Friday morning! Temperatures will rebound to the 50s this weekend with rain likely Saturday night through Sunday. Areas of heavy rain will be possible with rumbles of thunder. Stay tuned for the latest!