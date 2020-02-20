Light snow OK Panhandle and NW OK Wednesday night. Few flurries possible OKC Metro Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the OK Panhandle Wednesday night until 6 AM Thursday.  Light snow is developing in the OK Panhandle and NW OK Wednesday night with temps below freezing some travel issues are very possible thru Thursday morning.  The snow should fizzle out as it moves east southeast overnight so only a few flurries possible in and around OKC Thursday morning.  Much colder temps coming in overnight with north winds will bring a winter feel back into Oklahoma next couple of days.  I posted the latest weather data with snowfall amounts from one of our weather computers.  This is just a computer model but it’s only a 12 hr forecast so it should be at least in the ball park in terms of snowfall amounts expected overnight Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning.  As you can see it shows 1 to 2 inches of snow POSSIBLE the OK Panhandle and NW OK.  Only flurries into central OK.  We will have all the latest weather information starting at 4 AM on Oklahoma’s News 4.  Jon Slater

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

47° / 32°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 47° 32°

Thursday

41° / 32°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 30% 41° 32°

Friday

45° / 25°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 45° 25°

Saturday

52° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 52° 36°

Sunday

56° / 41°
Light rain
Light rain 60% 56° 41°

Monday

54° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 54° 36°

Tuesday

52° / 38°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 52° 38°

Hourly Forecast

45°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
42°

39°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

35°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

36°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

41°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

39°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
37°

35°

8 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

9 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

10 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

11 PM
Clear
0%
30°

