Light Snow Possible Tuesday Night

Light snow accumulations in northern Oklahoma Tuesday night through early Wednesday

Tuesday will be cold with highs 15 degrees below normal in the mid to upper 30s! Clouds will gradually increase as winds steadily decrease.  Lows tonight will drop around the freezing mark. Light snow will move across northern Oklahoma with little or no accumulation. The OKC Metro could have some sprinkles or flurries tonight or early Wednesday. Tomorrow will be cold in the upper 30s with clearing skies.  A breezy north wind will keep daily wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. A warming trend begins Thursday, peaking Saturday in the mid 60s! Showers and storms will develop Friday night through Saturday. Stay tuned for the latest!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

44° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 44° 27°

Wednesday

38° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 38° 25°

Thursday

45° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 45° 32°

Friday

55° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 55° 51°

Saturday

64° / 38°
Rain
Rain 60% 64° 38°

Sunday

51° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 32°

Monday

56° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
29°

32°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
32°

34°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

37°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
37°

38°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

42°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

40°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
40°

38°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
38°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
35°

34°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
34°

33°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
33°

33°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
33°

32°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
32°

31°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
31°

31°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
31°

30°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
30°

29°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
29°

28°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
28°

