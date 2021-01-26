Light Snow Possible Tuesday Night

Tuesday will be cold with highs 15 degrees below normal in the mid to upper 30s! Clouds will gradually increase as winds steadily decrease. Lows tonight will drop around the freezing mark. Light snow will move across northern Oklahoma with little or no accumulation. The OKC Metro could have some sprinkles or flurries tonight or early Wednesday. Tomorrow will be cold in the upper 30s with clearing skies. A breezy north wind will keep daily wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. A warming trend begins Thursday, peaking Saturday in the mid 60s! Showers and storms will develop Friday night through Saturday. Stay tuned for the latest!

