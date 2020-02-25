Live Now
Light Snow Tuesday Night, Single Digit Wind Chills Wednesday Morning

Tuesday will be windy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Enjoy some sunshine before clouds increase this afternoon. Rain moves into northern Oklahoma with a winter mix in northwestern Oklahoma. Rain will move into OKC this evening and switch over to snow before midnight. The snow will move out early Wednesday. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces for the northern half of Oklahoma. No road impacts are anticipated. Wind chills will range from the single digits to the low teens Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday will only reach the low 40s under sunny skies. A warming trend begins Thursday and highs will soar to the 60s and 70s this weekend. Our next storm system arrives Monday with severe weather possible. Stay tuned for the latest!

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 38°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 50° 38°

Wednesday

41° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 41° 29°

Thursday

54° / 25°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 54° 25°

Friday

56° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 56° 32°

Saturday

63° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 63° 36°

Sunday

70° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 52°

Monday

65° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 65° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

47°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
44°

41°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
41°

38°

8 PM
Showers
50%
38°

37°

9 PM
Rain/Snow
70%
37°

35°

10 PM
Light Snow/Wind
70%
35°

35°

11 PM
Light Snow
70%
35°

36°

12 AM
Snow Showers/Wind
50%
36°

36°

1 AM
Snow Showers
50%
36°

35°

2 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
35°

35°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
31°

