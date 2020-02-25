Light Snow Tuesday Night, Single Digit Wind Chills Wednesday Morning

Tuesday will be windy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Enjoy some sunshine before clouds increase this afternoon. Rain moves into northern Oklahoma with a winter mix in northwestern Oklahoma. Rain will move into OKC this evening and switch over to snow before midnight. The snow will move out early Wednesday. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces for the northern half of Oklahoma. No road impacts are anticipated. Wind chills will range from the single digits to the low teens Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday will only reach the low 40s under sunny skies. A warming trend begins Thursday and highs will soar to the 60s and 70s this weekend. Our next storm system arrives Monday with severe weather possible. Stay tuned for the latest!