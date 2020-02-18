Light Winter Weather is on the Way

Colder air continues to filter into our state and highs will be about 10 degrees cooler Tuesday in the low 50s with clearing skies. Winds will decrease to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south. Light snow is possible in the panhandle and could move into northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow morning. Little accumulation is expected. Highs tomorrow will climb to the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

A weak system will bring a light snow and sleet to northwestern and north central Oklahoma Wednesday night through early Thursday. Accumulations will be light with up to an inch possible for the panhandle. Southeastern Oklahoma will have scattered light rain showers. Precipitation chances are low for Oklahoma City. Highs Thursday will only reach the low 40s. Our next big system moves in this weekend with the best chance for rain on Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest!