Looking at the long range forecast data this morning…tracking a storm system coming in from the Pacific Northwest next week. The storm system gets cut-off from the main jet stream flow and steering currents. It’s called a Cut-Off Low Weatherman’s Woe. This is because these cut-off lows are very tricky to forecast when the steering currents are so weak. If the upper low stalls out just west of Oklahoma we could have rounds of rain and storms all next week with locally heavy rainfall and cooler temps. Not locked in at all! But the pattern is favorable! Watching. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals starting late this weekend and lasting through next week.

