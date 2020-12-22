Long range forecast shows our next potential big storm system Tue / Wed of next week. Watching!

Here’s a look at the long range forecast. Our next potential big winter system could be next Tuesday / Wednesday just before the New Year. Right now the track favors rain / t’storms for central OK with maybe a changeover to snow NW OK before ending. Of course this is a long way off and the track and intensity will change. Just a heads up there is something out there! Watching. #okwx Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 52°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 65° 52°

Wednesday

46° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 46° 27°

Thursday

44° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 44° 25°

Friday

60° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 37°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 60° 42°

Sunday

57° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 33°

Monday

42° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 42° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

65°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Clear/Wind
1%
62°

59°

7 PM
Clear/Wind
1%
59°

59°

8 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
2%
59°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
59°

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
58°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
5%
58°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
3%
58°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
3%
58°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
4%
58°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
4%
57°

56°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
56°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
55°

52°

6 AM
Clear
3%
52°

49°

7 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
48°

48°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
48°

49°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
49°

49°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
49°

49°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
49°

48°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
48°

