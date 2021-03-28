Long Range Forecast: The first week of April looking warm and dry!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Here’s a look at a long range forecast into next week.



We have a cold front coming in this Tuesday but then next week it’s a warm, dry weather pattern with an upper level ridge of high pressure.



Looks like the Oklahoma storm season is put on hold for at least the first week of April.



High temps gradually climbing into the 80s next week with very little t’storm chances showing up at this time. The bad news is that we need the moisture. The good news is we don’t want the severe weather.