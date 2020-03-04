Breaking News
Election Results

Long range jet stream forecast shows early Spring Like weather pattern. This means t’storm chances could be going up next week!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you believe this long range jet stream weather model forecast an early Spring Like weather pattern could be developing relatively soon! Most of the weather guidance is trending this way so it’s something we need to watch closely.  As you can see the the strongest winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere ( Jet Stream ) are predicted to be flowing right across the southern United States and over Oklahoma by next week.  This pattern could bring gradually higher levels of low level moisture from the Gulf Coast northward toward Oklahoma.  At the same time low pressure disturbances in the jet stream flow moving east across Oklahoma could trigger t’storms.  This pattern isn’t unusual at all for this time of year.  As I was taught in OU Meteorology school long ago that our severe weather season in Oklahoma starts roughly March 15 and runs thru about June 15.  Stay tuned to the weather folks!

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 65° 43°

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 44°

Thursday

70° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 40°

Friday

62° / 42°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 42°

Saturday

67° / 46°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 46°

Sunday

68° / 44°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 40% 68° 44°

Monday

70° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 70° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

53°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter