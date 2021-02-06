Long stretch of brutal cold coming to Oklahoma

Get ready for what could be the longest stretch of sub-freezing temperatures since the middle 1980s!

Saturday night, expect cloudy skies with cold lows in the middle 20s.

Sunday and Monday, enjoy the temps we will have. Ahead of an arctic front, we should reach the upper 40s Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, and low 50s Monday.

The cold air will move in Tuesday and last for at least a week with 6+ days remaining below 32 degrees! In addition, wintry precip will be possible Thursday and again late next weekend. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett