Good morning folks! 5 AM temperatures this Tuesday showing 60s in Oklahoma compared to single digits above to single digits below zero northern Rockies up into western Canada! This is a wake up call!! The pattern is favorable for cold air to move south in waves. The first cold front arrives on Thursday with a chance for t’storms and then turning colder on Veterans Day. A second front due in early next week. Then, a 3rd and perhaps the strongest front hits Oklahoma later next week. If this forecast holds up you can expect freezing temps and possibly even some wintry precip with that last front. Watching!

