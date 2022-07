After rain and storms with a Friday cold front, we will try to briefly warm up a bit more through the weekend.

Saturday night, look for calm and quiet conditions with lows around 70. Sunday and Monday will be wartmer with mid to upper 90s Sunday, and low 100s Monday.

Thankfully a rare July cold front will come through Tuesday bringing another chance of rain and storms and cooler weather for everyone!

Hot weather returns by week’s end!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett