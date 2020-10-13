Looking down the road changes showing up that could bring rain chances into Oklahoma.

Looking way down the road some hints of a possible weather pattern change that could bring a chance for widespread rain to portions of Oklahoma. Not set in stone as this is a long range trend forecast but at least something to hope for. Here’s the jet stream forecast for later next week. It shows a strong upper storm trough developing much farther west. If you want rain this is a good sign!! The farther west the upper storm trough the better chances Gulf moisture can get pulled into that next front coming in later next week. So bottom line there’s hope for rain later next week followed by a blast of colder Canadian air. Jon Slater

