Looking for snow and winter conditions? Head north!

Here’s the latest snow cover forecast through next week ending 4PM Thursday December 16th. Here in Oklahoma the mild weather pattern continues through next week. We will likely experience more record highs in the coming days. The fire danger is a big concern going forward until, if and when widespread moisture arrives. Right now it looks dry and very mild through most of next week. There are some rain chances later next week as a front stalls out near OK and the jet steam is close. The chances it hits 80 in OKC much better compared to the chances of getting snow. Watching!