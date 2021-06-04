Low pressure system brings daily rain and storm chances to Oklahoma

After a dry Friday, a very slowly moving low brings rain and storm chances.

Friday, look for an increase in clouds late. Lows will be in the low to middle 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature more clouds with mainly afternoon rain chances. Western Oklahoma will not see rain either of these days.

Monday and Tuesday will bring higher rain chances for much of the state. Through the next few days, a strong storm is possible, but severe weather is not forecast.

Dry and warm weather returns mid to end of the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett