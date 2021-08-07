Low rain chances Saturday night, smoke returns next week

A dissipating front will approach Oklahoma Saturday evening bringing rain chances into the overnight hours, especially north and west. Lows will be in the middle 70s, but cooler near rain.

Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will be well over 100. A small chance of storms will be with us.

The upcoming week looks to be hot with more of those smoky skies up above. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s before our next cooldown about a week away.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett