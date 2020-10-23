Major storm system developing out west moves into Oklahoma early next week. Heavy rain, wintry precipitation and freezing temps possible!

A major storm system is developing in the Rockies and moves into Oklahoma starting Sunday night and lasting into next week. We haven’t seen this in a long time!! Waves of significant precipitation likely across the state. Heavy rain, wintry mix, freezing temps. The good news is… we need the moisture. The bad news is… the combination of freezing temps and wintry precipitation could cause some travel issues across western / northwestern OK and the panhandles. Right now as I write this it’s too early to call exactly where the freezing line sets up with this storm. However, this pattern favors the freezing line to set up just west and northwest of OKC. Watching this closely and you need to stay tuned for weather updates as the storm approaches. Jon Slater

