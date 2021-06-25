Major weather pattern change still on track for the weekend. Some severe weather, heavy rainfall, cooler temps with Summer cold front!

Big changes on track this weekend! A cold front stalls out across Oklahoma this weekend into next week with widespread showers and t’storms. Initially, there a severe wx risk but the main threat becomes heavy rainfall / flooding. Here’s the severe wx risk this Friday evening as the cold front moves into NW Oklahoma. The thunderstorms will track into central OK late tonight into Saturday morning as they weaken. However, as the front stalls out over Oklahoma you can expect more rounds of thunderstorms to develop this weekend and lasting into next week. Gradually the severe wx risk fades as the flooding potential goes up. Please stay connected to the weather!