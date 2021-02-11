Major Winter Storm and Extreme Cold This Weekend

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens. Some clearing is possible, especially for western Oklahoma – enjoy the sunshine! Tonight will be cloudy and cold with lows in the mid teens and wind chills near zero. Flurries are possible. Friday will be cloudy and cold in the low 20s with flurries possible.

Light snow moves into northern Oklahoma Saturday morning. Up to an inch is possible for north central Oklahoma. A dusting is possible for the OKC Metro. Our main storm system brings snow to the panhandle Saturday night. Snow spreads across the state Sunday morning. Blizzard conditions are possible with a driving northerly wind. Powdery snow will accumulate quickly with high totals possible. A broad swath of 8 to 12 inches of snow will be possible across the state but snow totals could still change! The snow will end early Monday afternoon. Wind chills could drop to -25 or -30 Monday and Tuesday morning. More accumulating snow is possible Wednesday. We won’t climb above freezing until next weekend! Stay safe and stay tuned for updates. We will keep you 4Warned.