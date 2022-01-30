We still have one fantastic weather day to enjoy, all the while, another strong Winter storm is forming, with eyes set for Oklahoma.

Look for clear skies Sunday night and cool, but seasonable temps tonight as lows head into the upper 20s.

Monday, skies will be mostly sunny with light winds. Expect highs near 70 Monday.

With our next system knocking on the door Tuesday, we will see Tuesday’s rain change to mix and snow Wednesday. Wednesday night into Thursday, wind chills will head toward dangerous territory, down to 0 to -15! Snow accumulation is likely in northern Oklahoma and possible in central parts of the state. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett