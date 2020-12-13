Major Winter storm plows toward Oklahoma, another system coming immediately on its heels

The second half of 2020 has had the devastating ice storm, recent snow of over a foot in northwestern Oklahoma, and two big systems are on the way. Its not even officially Winter.

Here’s what you need to know.

Saturday night, snow begins in northwestern Oklahoma after 10PM. Between then and 3AM, it will intensify and expand southeastward. The OKC area will see a mix of rain and snow, quickly changing to snow between about 5AM and 9AM. Moderate snow will continue to fall through the early to mid afternoon before pulling southeast.

As is fairly common with these storm systems, a band of heavier snow totals is likely somewhere in northwestern, north central, or central Oklahoma depending on temperatures and the track of the low. The best chance for heavier snowfall amounts is highlighted in purple below.

Snow will end Sunday evening and skies will quickly clear, leading to a very chilly night with lows in the upper teens.

Monday will be quiet, cold, and sunny with highs only in the upper 30s. Not much snow will melt Monday as another storm system takes aim on the state Tuesday.

Here are preliminary additional snowfall totals for Tuesday’s storm.

Stay tuned, we will have complete coverage on air and online during the entirety of the Winter storm.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett