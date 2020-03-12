Making a run at 80 degrees in OKC this afternoon!

Breaking News
The combination of mostly sunny skies, southwest to northwest winds behind a trough of low pressure is boosting temps into the 70s and 80s for your Thursday afternoon.  One of the reasons it’s getting so warm is that the air is dry and there’s actually a down slope component to the wind.  In other words the air is flowing downhill or sinking because of the terrain.  When air sinks it warms up.  So we will make a run at 80 in OKC today!  As the cold front moves across the state tonight much colder air arrives dropping temps into the 40s and 50s by Friday morning.  At the same time a storm system approaching from the west will bring a cold rain to Oklahoma Friday with temps in many areas not getting out of the 40s!  How’s that for a 24 hour temps drop!  Jon Slater.

