Many portions of central Oklahoma received significant rainfall on Tuesday. Well needed rain!

A quick moving wave of rain tracked across central and southern OK from Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall totals ranged from only .10″ to as much as around 1.0″ of rain! We sure need more rain but this is a start and great to get moisture in the ground here in central OK. Will Rogers recorded over 8 tenths of an inch!! It’s a win win deal with no severe weather this time of year. The rain coming with unseasonably cool temperatures too! The extended forecast calls for warmer temps by this next weekend and next week with a stormier Spring pattern that could lead to severe thunderstorms across the southern plains. Watching
