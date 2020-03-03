March coming in Like a Lamb! Warm spell continues for at least another 10 days!

Taking a look at the weather pattern next 10 days shows the coldest air staying way north and northeast of Oklahoma! This is just one weather computer model presentation but you get the idea. The blue and purple shows where the coldest Arctic Air is flowing from Canada east southeast across the Great Lakes and into New England. I’m not saying or even suggesting that winter is over yet. As we know we can get strong cold fronts and even snow in March. However, I like the over all trend that we are seeing. The trend is your friend when it comes to forecasting the weather! Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction