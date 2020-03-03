March coming in Like a Lamb! Warm spell continues for at least another 10 days!

Taking a look at the weather pattern next 10 days shows the coldest air staying way north and northeast of Oklahoma!  This is just one weather computer model presentation but you get the idea.  The blue and purple shows where the coldest Arctic Air is flowing from Canada east southeast across the Great Lakes and into New England.  I’m not saying or even suggesting that winter is over yet.  As we know we can get strong cold fronts and even snow in March.  However, I like the over all trend that we are seeing.  The trend is your friend when it comes to forecasting the weather!  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Monday

57° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 57° 40°

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 65° 43°

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 44°

Thursday

70° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 40°

Friday

62° / 42°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 42°

Saturday

67° / 46°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 46°

Sunday

68° / 44°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 40% 68° 44°

51°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

49°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

46°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

