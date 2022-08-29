Good morning! Expect scattered showers and t’storms to move in or redevelop across central OK again this afternoon. The main threats are locally heavy rain, strong winds and lightning. Some smaller hail is also possible. The weather setup shows an upper trough moving east southeast across the area which is colder air aloft and with heating this afternoon rising motion increases and we get scattered storms. The movement will be north to south. At this time it looks like most of the storms will move south and out of the area by this evening and tonight. Stay weather aware today!

