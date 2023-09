As the heat dome returns to Oklahoma, the chance for rain keeps pushing further out.

Look for highs in the middle 90s Friday through Labor day with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, but as the drought worsens, fire danger will be present, especially southwest.

Look for a few 100s next week!

Finally, a pattern change looks to arrive by next weekend bring a bit less hot air and some rain chances.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett