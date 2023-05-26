While the weekend will see a downturn in the daily chances for storms, the chance will not completely go away.

Look for low chances for rain and storms Saturday and Sunday (mainly in western Oklahoma) with a slightly higher chance for much of the state Monday.

Any storms will have the threat for lightning, however the severe threat each day remains low. Also, regardless of storm chances, there will be many dry hours statewide during the long weekend. Here’s rainfall totals from now through Memorial Day…

Stay safe!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett