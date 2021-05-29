Memorial Day Weekend starts dry but ends very wet! Heavy rainfall and flooding possible Sunday Night, Monday into Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Medical marijuana is one of Oklahoma's fastest growing industries. Proof of that was CannaCon coming to the Oklahoma City Convention Center on Thursday and Friday. After a presentation by the state, many in attendance left unsatisfied because of unanswered questions about new state regulation.

Many Oklahoma medical marijuana growers have issues with how the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority are implementing its seed to sale tracking program. They've hired Florida-based company Metrc to do the tracking.