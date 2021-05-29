Memorial Day Weekend starts dry but ends very wet! Heavy rainfall and flooding possible Sunday Night, Monday into Tuesday.

Saturday and most of Sunday look dry but rain and storm chances going up quickly by the end of the holiday weekend! Also, you can expect unseasonably cool temperatures for the entire weekend and this will help to prevent widespread severe weather. So at this time the main threat appears to be locally heavy rainfall Sunday Night, Monday into Tuesday. Please stay connected to the weather this weekend! Lakes, streams and rivers may be on the rise as grounds are saturated and additional heavy rain is in the forecast.