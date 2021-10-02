Memorial Marathon forecast, and a Fall warmup on the way!

The longer races of the Memorial Marathon are looking great for Sunday morning!

The rest of our Saturday, look for a 15% chance of an isolated shower or storm. By 10PM, these chances will diminish. Lows will be in the upper 50s with clearing skies.

Look for temps in the upper 50s to near 60 for the start of the half and full Marathon Sunday morning. Winds will be very light and shouldn’t be a race factor.

Look for afternoon highs around 80.

Our next chance for rain comes Wednesday, otherwise expect great weather all week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett