After a cold start we will see nice weather for Christmas.

Clearing skies this afternoon. Highs will climb into the 40’s with strong north winds gusting around 20mph.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Lows will dip into the 20’s with wind chills in the teens.

Cloudy and chilly for the rest of the week. Highs in the 40’s, lows below freezing.

A low chance of rain Thursday, but it looks like it will be dry as we head into the weekend.