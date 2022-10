We will still have some rain chances to watch for Monday and even very slight chances Tuesday. however rain will end by midweek. Along with the slight rain chances, temps will head to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before more changes.

Look for a front to move through during the day Wednesday. Indications are that it will likely be dry, however temps behind it will be in the low 70s to upper 60s north for the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett