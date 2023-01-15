A system will move toward Oklahoma Tuesday night through Wednesday bringing a little bit of precip and some cooler weather.

Look for showers to begin Tuesday night and continue Wednesday. As cooler air moves in behind the low, some light snow showers may be possible in northwestern Oklahoma. Right now, accumulations appear to be very minimal if any at all.

Cooler weather will remain in place by week’s end with another storm system coming to the state next Saturday that may bring rain and snow. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett