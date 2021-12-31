Mild and Stormy End to 2021, Windy and Cold Start to 2022

Friday will be cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and a strong southwest wind. Isolated showers will be possible for central Oklahoma. Southeastern Oklahoma will have the best chance for rain later today. Rain chances increase statewide as we near midnight.

Severe storms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. Cold air moves into northern Oklahoma after midnight and a winter mix will form northwest. Heavy snow is possible in our western panhandle. OKC will have rain initially tomorrow morning. The arctic air arrives mid to late morning with a light winter mix/freezing drizzle possible. Slick spots are possible across northern Oklahoma. Strong north winds will follow, dropping wind chills to below zero by late afternoon.

A band of snow could move across southern Oklahoma Saturday evening with up to a half of an inch possible. OKC could see flurries Saturday evening. Lows will drop to the single digits and low teens Sunday morning. Temperatures quickly rebound next week with the 60s back by Tuesday.