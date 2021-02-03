Mild and Windy Wednesday, Coldest Air of the Season on the Way!

Enjoy mild temperatures windy before colder air arrives and sticks around for a long time! Highs Wednesday will climb to the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. South winds will increase to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Clouds increase tonight with a warm low of 50 degrees. A dry cold front will sweep across the state Thursday morning and strong north winds will follow. Temperatures will drop to the 40s Thursday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will briefly warm to the 50s Friday and Saturday before an arctic front arrives. Temperatures will plummet to the teens Sunday morning. Isolated showers or a winter mix will be possible Monday.

The coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens through most of next week! Stay tuned for the latest