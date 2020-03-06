Mild, dry, breezy weekend to send fire danger soaring

Winds will stay light Friday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.  Friday night will be clear and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a breezy south wind and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

With low humidity levels, especially in western Oklahoma, fire spread conditions will be quite high Saturday afternoon!

Sunday, clouds will increase along with more moisture in the afternoon. Despite gusty winds, this will help to mitigate fire concerns somewhat. Light rain will move into western Oklahoma late Sunday afternoon and into central Oklahoma by the evening. The rain exits Monday, followed by above normal temperatures next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 33°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 63° 33°

Saturday

65° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 65° 44°

Sunday

66° / 54°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 80% 66° 54°

Monday

76° / 48°
Showers early, windy
Showers early, windy 0% 76° 48°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 75° 51°

Wednesday

76° / 49°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 76° 49°

Thursday

70° / 44°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 70° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

