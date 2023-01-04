A slow warmup will take us through the end of the work week.

Look for clear skies and cold temps Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20s.

After a cool morning, highs will go to the middle 50s Thursday. The jet stream will bring mild air from the southwestern U.S. Friday with highs in the middle 60s.

A weak front will slide through Friday night, bringing only some clouds and cooler weather for the weekend.

Temps will warm tom the upper 50s and even lower 60s into early next week with a slight chance of rain by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett