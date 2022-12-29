After a slight downturn in temperatures Friday, we will be pretty well above average once more for the weekend. Look for low to middle 50s Friday with a return to lower 60s Saturday and New Year’s Day.

January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically, however an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35.

Cooler weather with highs in the 40s return midweek.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett