Mild Today, Severe Possible Wednesday

Tuesday will be mild with highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front will sweep across the state, changing a south breeze to a north breeze, under partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 50s with cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 60s and a breezy south wind. Scattered showers will develop throughout the day. A cold front will move across the state, sparking a line of storms by the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Cooler and drier air will follow, bringing sunshine and low 60s for Veteran’s Day (Thursday).