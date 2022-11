After a record-breaking cold start, we’ll see more mild weather as we head through next week.

We’ll see sunny skies and mild weather today. Afternoon highs will make into the 50’s with light winds today.

Another cold start Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20’s. Wind chills will be in the teens again.

We’ll see sunny skies with highs in the 50’s and 60’s this week.

We could see some rain early Thursday, but overall the forecast looks dry as we head into Thanksgiving.