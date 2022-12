After a cold start this morning, we will see nice weather today.

Afternoon highs will hover near freezing today. We’ll see sunny skies and light winds as well.

Another cold start Christmas Morning. Morning lows will be in the teens with wind chills in the single-digits.

Christmas will be sunny, breezy and mild. Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-40’s.

We’ll see more mild weather next week. We’ll even see 60’s by mid-week.