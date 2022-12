We’ll see clear and cold weather tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the TEENS with wind chills in the SINGLE-DIGITS.

We’ll be back in the mid-40’s Tuesday afternoon. It will be sunny and WINDY.

We’ll see highs in the 60’s with strong winds the next few days.

Next chance of rain moves in on Friday.

The weekend looks good.

Next good chance of rain will be on Monday.